Kellogg Company [K] Revenue clocked in at $14.58 billion, up 11.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] loss -1.94% on the last trading session, reaching $71.75 price per share at the time.

Erin Ball, Acting Executive Director, Grain Foods Foundation, shares delicious and nutritious cereal mashups to help inspire building a better breakfast on Kellogg Company’s News and Stories.

Kellogg Company represents 339.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.62 billion with the latest information. K stock price has been found in the range of $70.71 to $72.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, K reached a trading volume of 3158892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $73.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $81 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $62, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on K stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 74 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 48.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.58, while it was recorded at 72.65 for the last single week of trading, and 67.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.30%.

There are presently around $20,719 million, or 87.20% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 57,316,450, which is approximately -1.507% of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,692,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 16,099,207 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 15,574,173 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 257,089,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,763,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,172,301 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,232,494 shares during the same period.