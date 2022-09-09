JMP Securities slashes price target on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] – find out why.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained 0.99% or 0.33 points to close at $33.50 with a heavy trading volume of 3861051 shares. The company report on August 25, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. to Acquire Rocky Gap Casino Resort and Lease to Century Casinos, Inc.

– Acquiring Asset at an Attractive 7.6% Capitalization Rate –– Expands Master Lease with Century Casinos, Inc. –– Acquisition Expected to be Immediately Accretive at Closing –.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced it has, together with Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) (“Century”), entered into definitive agreements to acquire Rocky Gap Casino Resort (“Rocky Gap”), located in Flintstone, Maryland from Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment”) for an aggregate purchase price of $260.0 million in cash.

It opened the trading session at $33.17, the shares rose to $33.62 and dropped to $33.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VICI points out that the company has recorded 24.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.06M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 3861051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 61.05.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.14, while it was recorded at 33.09 for the last single week of trading, and 29.77 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

There are presently around $34,395 million, or 82.13% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,537,743, which is approximately 27.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,846,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.67 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 20.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

390 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 208,530,282 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 150,491,857 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 667,687,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,026,709,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,840,287 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 60,303,673 shares during the same period.