GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] is -7.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] traded at a high on 09/08/22, posting a 0.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.22. The company report on August 25, 2022 that GlobalFoundries Names Pradheepa Raman as Chief People Officer.

Experienced HR executive joins GF leadership team.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Pradheepa Raman as Chief People Officer. The appointment is effective September 12, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2549809 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at 5.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.29%.

The market cap for GFS stock reached $32.27 billion, with 535.00 million shares outstanding and 65.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, GFS reached a trading volume of 2549809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $68.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GFS stock performed recently?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, GFS shares gained by 8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.83, while it was recorded at 58.84 for the last single week of trading, and 56.47 for the last 200 days.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 15,180,766 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 12,460,806 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 52,232,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,874,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,450,266 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,510,927 shares during the same period.