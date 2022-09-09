For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], Analyst sees a drop to $17. What next?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 3, 2022.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the stock market closes on November 2, 2022. Park will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results, current operational environment and business outlook.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:.

A sum of 2971071 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.30M shares. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $14.40 and dropped to a low of $14.02 until finishing in the latest session at $14.26.

The one-year PK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.27. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Neutral rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 26.19.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 14.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,091 million, or 98.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,380,335, which is approximately -3.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,616,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.07 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $196.48 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 29,226,031 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 22,895,944 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 164,634,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,756,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,477,349 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,659,663 shares during the same period.