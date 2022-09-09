For Johnson Controls International plc [JCI], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] traded at a high on 09/07/22, posting a 3.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.96. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Johnson Controls prices senior notes offering.

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the pricing of its offering of $400 million senior notes due 2032. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment or redemption of near-term indebtedness. General corporate purposes may also include acquisitions, additions to working capital, repurchase of ordinary shares, dividends, capital expenditures and investments in JCI’s subsidiaries.

Tyco Fire & Security Finance, S.C.A., a subsidiary of the Company, is a co-issuer of the notes. The closing for the transaction is expected to occur on September 14, 2022, subject to certain customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4041516 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson Controls International plc stands at 3.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $39.78 billion, with 692.20 million shares outstanding and 687.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 4041516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $80 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 82 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has JCI stock performed recently?

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.62, while it was recorded at 55.33 for the last single week of trading, and 62.42 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $14,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 16.59%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $35,214 million, or 97.50% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 68,090,523, which is approximately 17.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,777,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.39 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 47,531,558 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 46,990,607 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 523,700,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,222,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,969,076 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 11,097,251 shares during the same period.