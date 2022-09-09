Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Revenue clocked in at $39.76 billion, up 5.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Supply Chain Management at Enbridge.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Enbridge.

A strong, diverse supplier community is essential to the resiliency and agility of our supply chain and contributes to the vitality of the communities where we live and work. Our contractors and suppliers are often the face of Enbridge and help drive our business and ESG performance; so we need them to be aligned with our values and goals.

A sum of 2744456 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.28M shares. Enbridge Inc. shares reached a high of $41.195 and dropped to a low of $40.61 until finishing in the latest session at $41.13.

The one-year ENB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.47. The average equity rating for ENB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $47.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

ENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.87, while it was recorded at 41.10 for the last single week of trading, and 42.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ENB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 8.40%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,780 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 157,837,492, which is approximately 2.281% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,859,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $2.88 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly -10.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 597 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 55,596,651 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 44,967,018 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 915,233,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,015,796,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,018,222 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 6,505,042 shares during the same period.