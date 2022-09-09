Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] – find out why.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] traded at a low on 09/08/22, posting a -14.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.72. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Dave & Buster’s Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6275043 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at 5.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.74%.

The market cap for PLAY stock reached $1.83 billion, with 48.58 million shares outstanding and 42.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 943.62K shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 6275043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $53.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PLAY stock. On September 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLAY shares from 40 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PLAY stock performed recently?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, PLAY shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.06, while it was recorded at 41.57 for the last single week of trading, and 38.96 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.02 and a Gross Margin at +20.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.62.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

Insider trade positions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

There are presently around $1,882 million, or 98.46% of PLAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,508,386, which is approximately 0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,048,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.43 million in PLAY stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $189.28 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 11,311,515 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 9,776,898 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 28,815,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,904,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,370,771 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,200,032 shares during the same period.