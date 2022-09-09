Credit Suisse lifts AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] loss -1.42% or -0.01 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 12591711 shares. The company report on September 6, 2022 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (“AcelRx”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Vince Angotti will present in-person and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference, to be held in person and virtually September 12-14, 2022 in New York, NY.

H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment ConferenceFormat: Live presentation and 1×1 MeetingsDate: Monday, September 12th, 2022Time: 12:00 PM EDTWebcast Link: [CLICK HERE].

It opened the trading session at $0.2916, the shares rose to $0.3044 and dropped to $0.2805, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACRX points out that the company has recorded -35.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, ACRX reached to a volume of 12591711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for ACRX stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 23.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2676, while it was recorded at 0.2875 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3485 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1294.78 and a Gross Margin at -33.18. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.53.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 11.80% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,329,202, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,737,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 million in ACRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.55 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly -13.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 902,796 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,656,354 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 12,544,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,103,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 432,199 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 265,704 shares during the same period.