BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] moved up 0.98: Why It’s Important

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.14%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that BJ’s Wholesale Club to Open its Newest Club Location in Canton, Michigan on Friday, September 9.

The brand-new club opening in Canton marks the retailer’s fourth grand opening in 2022 and fifth location in Michigan.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Canton, Michigan will open on Friday, September 9, 2022. The retailer will now have five locations in Michigan and 230 total U.S. clubs.

Over the last 12 months, BJ stock rose by 34.02%. The one-year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.42. The average equity rating for BJ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.74 billion, with 134.34 million shares outstanding and 133.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, BJ stock reached a trading volume of 2614212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $82.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $74, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BJ stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BJ shares from 78 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 30.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BJ Stock Performance Analysis:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, BJ shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.28 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.93, while it was recorded at 75.62 for the last single week of trading, and 65.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.81 and a Gross Margin at +18.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,469 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,489,139, which is approximately -3.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,687,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $915.34 million in BJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $879.4 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly -29.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 17,664,335 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 21,114,670 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 94,885,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,664,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,422,518 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 947,213 shares during the same period.