BioVie Inc. [BIVI] Is Currently -9.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ: BIVI] loss -9.59% on the last trading session, reaching $3.11 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2022 that BioVie and Dr. Sheldon Jordan Jointly Announce Topline Results from an Investigator-Sponsored Exploratory Biomarker and Imaging Trial of NE3107 for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

BioVie Provides Updates on Other Clinical Programs.

Vast majority of patients saw significant improvements in the Global Rating of Change (overall impression of patient’s daily abilities) with NE3107 treatment (p<0.0001 to p<0.05). BioVie Inc. represents 24.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $96.94 million with the latest information. BIVI stock price has been found in the range of $3.01 to $4.25. If compared to the average trading volume of 66.12K shares, BIVI reached a trading volume of 14748489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioVie Inc. [BIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIVI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BioVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for BioVie Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioVie Inc. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for BIVI stock

BioVie Inc. [BIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, BIVI shares gained by 53.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for BioVie Inc. [BIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

BioVie Inc. [BIVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BioVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioVie Inc. [BIVI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.70% of BIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIVI stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 627,370, which is approximately 2.359% of the company’s market cap and around 79.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 164,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in BIVI stocks shares; and SWISSPARTNERS LTD., currently with $0.5 million in BIVI stock with ownership of nearly 99.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ:BIVI] by around 132,710 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 544,873 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 422,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,100,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIVI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,372 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,200 shares during the same period.