Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] Is Currently 35.86 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] price surged by 35.86 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Benitec Biopharma Releases Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or “the Company”), a development-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today announced financial results for its Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2022. The Company has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We continue to move closer to the initiation of the clinical evaluation of BB-301,” said Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec Biopharma. “The Benitec team remains committed to improving the lives of patients suffering from Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy.”.

A sum of 8183039 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.06 and dropped to a low of $0.5861 until finishing in the latest session at $0.79.

The one-year BNTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.1. The average equity rating for BNTC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTC shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock. On December 31, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BNTC shares from 23 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

BNTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, BNTC shares dropped by -5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8800, while it was recorded at 0.6767 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7986 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Benitec Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23044.07 and a Gross Margin at -827.12. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23528.81.

Return on Total Capital for BNTC is now -88.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.06. Additionally, BNTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] managed to generate an average of -$991,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.50% of BNTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 769,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.92% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 136,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in BNTC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $62000.0 in BNTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benitec Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BNTC] by around 308,226 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 550,257 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 480,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,339,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,645 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 550,150 shares during the same period.