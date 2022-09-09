Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] Is Currently 12.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] closed the trading session at $0.34 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3141, while the highest price level was $0.3489. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Baudax Bio Announces Closing of $6.2 Million Public Offering.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “Baudax Bio”) (NASDAQ: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 11,819,172 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with accompanying common stock purchase warrants, at a public offering price of $0.525 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrants. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) was sold in the offering together with a Series A-1 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.525 per share and a Series A-2 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.525 per share. The Series A-1 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance, and the Series A-2 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire thirteen months from the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.57 percent and weekly performance of 9.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -55.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, BXRX reached to a volume of 3714563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

BXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -55.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.52 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6981, while it was recorded at 0.3265 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6907 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4849.63 and a Gross Margin at -387.13. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1830.46.

Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 16.60% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 460,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 320,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in BXRX stocks shares; and WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $66000.0 in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 367,648 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 337,205 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 572,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,277,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 246,062 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 261,526 shares during the same period.