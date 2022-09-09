Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] is -75.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXI] closed the trading session at $0.22 on 09/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2163, while the highest price level was $0.36. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Abeona Therapeutics Announces Strategy Update and 2021 Financial Results.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

EB-101 pivotal phase 3 VIITAL™ study in RDEB achieves target enrollment; top-line data expected in third quarter of 2022; gained FDA alignment on CMC requirements for EB-101 including characterization and validation plans.

Company to focus R&D resources primarily on VIITAL™ data readout while actively pursuing potential commercialization partner for EB-101; maintain focus on preclinical eye gene therapy programs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.44 percent and weekly performance of -7.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 271.47K shares, ATXI reached to a volume of 3355779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

ATXI stock trade performance evaluation

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, ATXI shares dropped by -22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.18 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2704, while it was recorded at 0.2277 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5345 for the last 200 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.57.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of ATXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 131,569, which is approximately -70.934% of the company’s market cap and around 51.45% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 124,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in ATXI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in ATXI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXI] by around 221,964 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 589,578 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 136,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 674,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,100 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 176,784 shares during the same period.