Argus slashes price target on Twilio Inc. [TWLO] – find out why.

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $69.42 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (PT) / 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Twilio Inc. represents 182.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.83 billion with the latest information. TWLO stock price has been found in the range of $66.36 to $69.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 2594739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $142.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $200 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $240 to $100, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.76.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.52, while it was recorded at 67.58 for the last single week of trading, and 148.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

There are presently around $10,127 million, or 84.60% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,895,596, which is approximately 21.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,297,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.85 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $650.45 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 408 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 24,698,387 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 20,488,592 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 100,695,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,882,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,430,649 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 3,960,580 shares during the same period.