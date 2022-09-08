Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Is Currently 1.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] gained 1.25% or 1.0 points to close at $81.02 with a heavy trading volume of 4315125 shares. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Zoom Video Communications Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Second quarter total revenue of $1,099.5 million, up 8% year over year.

Second quarter GAAP operating margin of 11.1% and non-GAAP operating margin of 35.8%.

It opened the trading session at $79.96, the shares rose to $81.36 and dropped to $79.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZM points out that the company has recorded -25.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 4315125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $135.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -29.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.71 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.20, while it was recorded at 80.67 for the last single week of trading, and 127.33 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +74.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $12,805 million, or 63.10% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,883,713, which is approximately 5.837% of the company’s market cap and around 12.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,979,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $938.03 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 0.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 22,781,414 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 18,955,398 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 116,311,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,048,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,198,600 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 3,967,444 shares during the same period.