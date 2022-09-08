W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain 90.40% so far this year. What now?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] loss -2.07% or -0.13 points to close at $6.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4663673 shares. The company report on August 18, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating at the following upcoming investor events:.

Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference – Executive management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 and Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $6.03, the shares rose to $6.24 and dropped to $5.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTI points out that the company has recorded 4.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -107.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, WTI reached to a volume of 4663673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for WTI stock

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $450 million, or 51.00% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,841,304, which is approximately 44.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,299,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.04 million in WTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.04 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 18.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 23,717,586 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 9,732,427 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 39,644,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,094,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,316,271 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,315,172 shares during the same period.