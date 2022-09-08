why The Western Union Company [WU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.26

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a high on 09/07/22, posting a 1.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.62. The company report on September 7, 2022 that The Western Union Foundation Announces 52 Scholarships for 2022-2023.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The Western Union Foundation continues to invest in educational attainment for high-potential, in-need students with nearly $500,000 in scholarship funding this academic year.

The Western Union Foundation announced it will provide scholarships to 52 students studying at 30 universities in nine countries during the 2022-2023 school year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4506032 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Western Union Company stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $5.69 billion, with 386.70 million shares outstanding and 383.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4506032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $18.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.58.

How has WU stock performed recently?

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.13 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.23, while it was recorded at 14.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.54 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to -2.74%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $5,564 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,048,790, which is approximately 1.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,252,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $617.73 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $324.76 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 20,423,232 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 28,063,485 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 332,058,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,544,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,513,057 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,866,307 shares during the same period.