why Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.62

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] traded at a low on 09/07/22, posting a -0.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $98.34. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Girls in Engineering Academy Tours Detroit Refinery.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Rising 7th graders from the Girls in Engineering Academy (GEA) in Detroit have first-hand knowledge of the energy industry after touring Marathon Petroleum’s Detroit refinery and meeting with some of the women who work there.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4168315 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at 3.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $47.86 billion, with 532.00 million shares outstanding and 496.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 4168315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $121.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $90 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MPC stock performed recently?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.09, while it was recorded at 98.69 for the last single week of trading, and 83.40 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 30.95%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $39,223 million, or 81.10% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,289,642, which is approximately -17.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,940,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.32 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -8.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 527 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 36,549,608 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 61,294,334 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 301,011,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,855,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,523,228 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,498,839 shares during the same period.