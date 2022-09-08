why Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $247.34

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] gained 4.32% or 8.34 points to close at $201.30 with a heavy trading volume of 4074936 shares. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Lowe’s partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and more than 10,000 volunteers for annual ‘Bunks Across America’ event.

Associates from more than 30 Lowe’s stores to participate in nationwide builds, with a goal of building 7,500 bunk beds on Sept. 10 .

This Saturday, Sept. 10, Lowe’s is joining Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) and thousands of volunteers for the fourth annual Bunks Across America event to build and deliver quality bunk beds to children and families in need.

It opened the trading session at $193.71, the shares rose to $201.94 and dropped to $193.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LOW points out that the company has recorded -9.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 4074936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $247.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $240 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $237 to $263, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LOW stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 238 to 255.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 5.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for LOW stock

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.17, while it was recorded at 195.93 for the last single week of trading, and 213.57 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $96,836 million, or 79.40% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,565,576, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,892,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.24 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.53 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 934 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 18,108,803 shares. Additionally, 1,126 investors decreased positions by around 32,942,800 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 430,003,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,055,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,509,775 shares, while 210 institutional investors sold positions of 5,530,786 shares during the same period.