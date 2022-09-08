why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.90

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] traded at a high on 09/07/22, posting a 7.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.87. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals To Participate in Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of the management team, will participate at the upcoming Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference.

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma ConferenceDate: September 7-8, 2022Format: Catalyst’s management will host 1×1 meetings on September 8, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5252588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.26%.

The market cap for CPRX stock reached $1.55 billion, with 102.80 million shares outstanding and 94.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CPRX reached a trading volume of 5252588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

How has CPRX stock performed recently?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.21. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 36.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.92 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 13.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.13 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.20 and a Gross Margin at +84.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Insider trade positions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]

There are presently around $1,134 million, or 76.30% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10,200,000, which is approximately 21.835% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,951,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.37 million in CPRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $80.86 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly 17.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 11,507,581 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 5,993,215 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 58,757,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,258,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 739,175 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 673,036 shares during the same period.