Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] traded at a high on 09/07/22, posting a 5.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.36. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Fortuna announces changes in management team.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces the voluntary resignation of Paul Criddle from the position of Chief Operating Officer – West Africa effective September 30, 2022. Paul presented his resignation due to personal reasons and will remain as a senior advisor to the Company until the completion of the construction of the Séguéla Mine in Cote d´Ivoire.

Paul joined Fortuna on July 2, 2021, after the completion of the acquisition of Roxgold Inc. (refer to Fortuna news release dated July 2, 2021), and has made significant contributions to the seamless integration of both companies, while spearheading the construction of the Séguéla Mine in Côte d´Ivoire. The overall project was 66 percent complete as of June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3668204 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at 5.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.10%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $688.26 million, with 291.64 million shares outstanding and 288.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 3668204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $193 million, or 36.49% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 31,027,346, which is approximately 1.097% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 7,580,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.89 million in FSM stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $8.29 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 307.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 9,568,941 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 12,663,836 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 59,368,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,601,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,599,850 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,281 shares during the same period.