Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] gained 1.04% or 0.03 points to close at $2.91 with a heavy trading volume of 5119182 shares. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Zulily Announces Special Delivery: New Exclusive Baby & Mom Capsule Collection.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

In collaboration with Little Millie, new moms and influencers, Jessica Nickson (@thejessicanickson) and Noelle Downing (@noelledowning), put their spin on an assortment of apparel styles for newborns and moms.

Online retailer Zulily debuts an exclusive capsule collection of apparel and soft goods for babies and moms featuring designs from fashion influencers, Jessica Nickson and Noelle Downing. Bringing their personal style and point-of-view to the project, Jessica and Noelle were uniquely qualified for this undertaking as they’re also both new moms. So, while the collection is fun and fashionable, it’s also steeped in versatility and quality that new moms crave. The result is an assortment, from sleepwear to bibs, and even robes for mom, that includes the essential items to make the first few months as a family more comfortable, day or night. The collection launches today and is available through September 29, with more than 170 styles ranging in price from $8.99 to $46.99.

It opened the trading session at $2.92, the shares rose to $2.96 and dropped to $2.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRTEA points out that the company has recorded -38.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 5119182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $3.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -18.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.62 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.07 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $950 million, or 88.50% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,701,086, which is approximately -2.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,262,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.7 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $71.96 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 60.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 52,585,072 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 54,456,228 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 219,258,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,299,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,233,613 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 23,023,694 shares during the same period.