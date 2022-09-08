Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Infosys Limited [INFY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] loss -0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $17.98 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Infosys Strengthens its Presence in Singapore; Commits to Creating 300 New Jobs for Singaporeans.

Collaboration with IMDA on the TeSA Company-led Training program will equip Singaporeans with in-demand skills in cybersecurity, software engineering and cloud engineering.

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting has committed to hiring 300 Singaporean workers over the next three years across a variety of roles. To support Singapore Government’s ongoing programmes to create employment opportunities for freshers and mid-career professionals, Infosys has collaborated with Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), a statutory board, under the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Infosys Limited represents 4.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.79 billion with the latest information. INFY stock price has been found in the range of $17.935 to $18.215.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 7140923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 71.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for INFY stock

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 18.24 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.18.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 34.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.26. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $651,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $9,884 million, or 15.20% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 76,676,808, which is approximately 2.864% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,344,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.61 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $459.75 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -3.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 43,189,512 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 105,216,039 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 401,301,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,707,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,172,382 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 19,231,775 shares during the same period.