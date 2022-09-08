Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] is -14.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] closed the trading session at $12.74 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.635, while the highest price level was $12.83.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.67 percent and weekly performance of -6.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, VOD reached to a volume of 6662364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $19.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53.

VOD stock trade performance evaluation

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.39. With this latest performance, VOD shares dropped by -12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.96 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.67, while it was recorded at 13.07 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.58.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.17. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] managed to generate an average of $17,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,110 million, or 9.30% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,913,676, which is approximately -13.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,186,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.43 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $226.84 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 5.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 27,937,844 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 28,044,089 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 188,104,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,086,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,124,533 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 8,835,772 shares during the same period.