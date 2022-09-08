Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] is -82.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] price surged by 8.64 percent to reach at $2.12. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Alliant Credit Union Selects Upstart for a Personal Lending Fintech Partnership.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Alliant Credit Union, a fully digital, top 10 credit union in the U.S. with more than 650,000 members and over $15 billion in assets, today announced it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer AI-powered personal loans nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005246/en/.

A sum of 4768921 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.28M shares. Upstart Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $26.99 and dropped to a low of $24.24 until finishing in the latest session at $26.65.

The one-year UPST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.87. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $26.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $40 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 88 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.39, while it was recorded at 25.48 for the last single week of trading, and 85.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 25.15%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $988 million, or 47.00% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,058,614, which is approximately 4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,231,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.76 million in UPST stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $106.5 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -44.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,062,719 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 11,874,792 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 16,120,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,057,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,842,902 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 3,500,685 shares during the same period.