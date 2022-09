UBS lifts Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] closed the trading session at $36.21 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.31, while the highest price level was $36.43. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group CEO Bruce Van Saun and Family Make Gift to Support Thought Leadership Research at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School will broaden and deepen its ongoing work to promote private enterprise as the cornerstone of a free and prosperous society through a new personal gift from Bruce Van Saun, Citizens chairman and CEO, and his wife, Kathleen (Katie) Van Saun. The three-year gift will support the addition of five Distinguished Fellows to advance thought leadership around a key “Grand Challenge” issue that impacts business and society, starting in 2023.

“I have been highly impressed with the Kenan Institute’s thought leadership on business and public policy issues that significantly impact the future of our society,” said Bruce Van Saun. “This effort brings together various stakeholder groups to arrive at sound policy recommendations based on a commitment to private enterprise, democracy and freedom – key pillars supporting the prosperous society in which we live today.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.37 percent and weekly performance of -1.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, CFG reached to a volume of 5187907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $46.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $54, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.89.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.26, while it was recorded at 36.28 for the last single week of trading, and 43.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 1.81%.

There are presently around $16,231 million, or 91.60% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,265,654, which is approximately 1.78% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,644,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.15 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 12.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 29,834,153 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 47,249,458 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 371,159,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,243,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,161,353 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 8,569,135 shares during the same period.