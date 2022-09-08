Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] moved up 19.16: Why It’s Important

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] closed the trading session at $8.77 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.215, while the highest price level was $8.81. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Tupperware Names Douglas Lane as Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, announced today that Douglas Lane has joined the Company as Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy, effective today.

Douglas joins with more than 30 years of experience in the investor relations space following branded consumer product consumer companies as a sell-side equity research analyst, with a specialization in the direct selling industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.64 percent and weekly performance of -22.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, TUP reached to a volume of 4754759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $26 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

TUP stock trade performance evaluation

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.32. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -23.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.08, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.02 and a Gross Margin at +66.65. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $270 million, or 70.60% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,664,141, which is approximately -3.452% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,283,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.8 million in TUP stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $21.36 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly -36.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 4,818,896 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 11,104,992 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 14,884,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,808,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,124,448 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,766,094 shares during the same period.