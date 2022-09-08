Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] is -2.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] loss -0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $13.31 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Takeda Canada Partners with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to Advance Research in Rare Diseases.

Takeda Canada and CIHR’s Institute of Genetics have partnered to establish a fellowship program to identify emerging talent and innovation to support advancements in rare disease across Canada.

Fellowship program will provide $720,000 to support four (4) research awards.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited represents 3.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.82 billion with the latest information. TAK stock price has been found in the range of $13.08 to $13.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 4581971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $20.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TAK stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.13, while it was recorded at 13.55 for the last single week of trading, and 14.28 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $4,858,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

There are presently around $873 million, or 1.80% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 4,751,715, which is approximately 10.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, holding 4,680,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.29 million in TAK stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $56.65 million in TAK stock with ownership of nearly 25.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 18,755,823 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 8,554,354 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 38,260,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,570,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,962,465 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,660,596 shares during the same period.