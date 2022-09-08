Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] Stock trading around $27.07 per share: What’s Next?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] closed the trading session at $27.07 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.20, while the highest price level was $27.82. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in investor meetings at the Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on September 7 – 8, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.65 percent and weekly performance of 12.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 595.39K shares, RETA reached to a volume of 5260449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RETA shares is $50.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $37, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on RETA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.74. With this latest performance, RETA shares gained by 12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.53, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 32.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2129.75 and a Gross Margin at +89.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2588.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.35.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

There are presently around $753 million, or 89.70% of RETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 4,009,660, which is approximately -8.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CPMG INC, holding 2,896,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.42 million in RETA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $70.91 million in RETA stock with ownership of nearly -0.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RETA] by around 2,649,651 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,794,523 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 23,369,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,813,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,164,551 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 413,520 shares during the same period.