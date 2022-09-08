Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] Stock trading around $3.91 per share: What’s Next?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: QNRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.34%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

By M. Marin.

Over the last 12 months, QNRX stock dropped by -98.68%. The one-year Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.45.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.54 million, with 0.65 million shares outstanding and 0.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, QNRX stock reached a trading volume of 41956975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

QNRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.34. With this latest performance, QNRX shares dropped by -30.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.00% of QNRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNRX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,195, which is approximately 28.844% of the company’s market cap and around 17.47% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 1,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in QNRX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $6000.0 in QNRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:QNRX] by around 5,833 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,805 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,670 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,415 shares during the same period.