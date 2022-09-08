Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $40

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] closed the trading session at $11.56 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.21, while the highest price level was $11.61. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Qualtrics Launches “Work:New.0” Film Series on XM+.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Multi-part series explores the future of work through personal stories of everyday choices about life and careers.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced the launch of “Work:New.0,” a new film series on XM+, the online content destination for business professionals charged with designing and improving customer and employee experiences.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.34 percent and weekly performance of -4.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, XM reached to a volume of 3551437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $19.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.91, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 22.43 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.82 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,469 million, or 80.60% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,547,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.81 million in XM stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $86.11 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly -8.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 27,999,404 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 31,267,214 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 67,828,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,095,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,233,226 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 12,061,973 shares during the same period.