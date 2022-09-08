Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $100

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Philip Morris International Inc. Presents at 2022 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Regulatory News:.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PMI) (NYSE: PM) Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Babeau, will address investors today at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston.

A sum of 3961396 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.47M shares. Philip Morris International Inc. shares reached a high of $94.94 and dropped to a low of $93.53 until finishing in the latest session at $94.61.

The one-year PM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.65. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $130 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $105, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.57, while it was recorded at 95.04 for the last single week of trading, and 98.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.75%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112,282 million, or 76.70% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 131,029,029, which is approximately 1.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,988,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.46 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.86 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 3.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 920 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 66,575,551 shares. Additionally, 839 investors decreased positions by around 54,994,972 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 1,065,214,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,186,784,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,961,486 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,441,747 shares during the same period.