MKM Partners lifts APA Corporation [APA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] slipped around -0.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.82 at the close of the session, down -2.53%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that APA Corporation Announces First Discovery in Block 53 Offshore Suriname; Provides Update on Block 58 Operations.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced an oil discovery offshore Suriname at Baja-1 in Block 53 and provided an update on recent drilling operations at Dikkop-1 in Block 58.

Block 53Baja-1 was drilled to a depth of 5,290 meters (17,356 feet) and encountered 34 meters (112 feet) of net oil pay in a single interval within the Campanian. Preliminary fluid and log analysis indicates light oil with a gas-oil ratio (GOR) of 1,600 to 2,200 standard cubic feet per barrel, in good quality reservoir. The discovery at Baja-1 is a down-dip lobe of the same depositional system as the Krabdagu discovery, 11.5 kilometers to the west in Block 58. Evaluation of open-hole well logs, cores and reservoir fluids is ongoing.

APA Corporation stock is now 40.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APA Stock saw the intraday high of $39.3875 and lowest of $37.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.95, which means current price is +40.18% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 6027201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about APA Corporation [APA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $53.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has APA stock performed recently?

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 19.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.28, while it was recorded at 38.59 for the last single week of trading, and 36.02 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.19.

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for APA Corporation [APA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to 34.60%.

Insider trade positions for APA Corporation [APA]

There are presently around $10,294 million, or 84.40% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,679,671, which is approximately -4.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,691,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $864.01 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -0.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 34,830,660 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 47,227,252 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 190,116,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,174,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,764,668 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 13,622,548 shares during the same period.