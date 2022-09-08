MetLife Inc. [MET] moved up 1.72: Why It’s Important

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] closed the trading session at $66.17 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.69, while the highest price level was $66.45. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Meredith Ryan-Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that Meredith Ryan-Reid has been named CEO of Versant Health, a managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife. The appointment is effective September 1.

“Meredith’s experience in multiple facets of the insurance industry, commitment to talent development, and customer-centric approach position her as the ideal leader for the Versant Health team at this stage of the company’s evolution,” said Ramy Tadros, co-chairman of the Versant Health Board of Directors and regional president, U.S. Business at MetLife. “Versant Health’s customers, members, and vision care providers will benefit from her focus on delivering innovative customer-focused solutions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.89 percent and weekly performance of 1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, MET reached to a volume of 3460976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.86.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.69, while it was recorded at 65.09 for the last single week of trading, and 65.27 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to -0.81%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,825 million, or 75.20% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,660,874, which is approximately -10.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,074,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.77 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -2.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 603 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,203,293 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 43,097,672 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 514,449,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,750,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,616,459 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 5,221,356 shares during the same period.