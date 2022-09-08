Market cap of Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] reaches 4.79B – now what?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] surged by $2.84 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.505 during the day while it closed the day at $27.24. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Bryte Announces a $20M Strategic Funding Round Led by Tempur Sealy.

Companies intend to collaborate on future products, services and technology.

Bryte, Inc., the leader in restorative sleep technology, announced today a $20 million strategic investment round led by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry. Additionally, the two companies intend to collaborate on future products, services, and technology. ARCHina Capital and other existing Bryte investors also participated in the funding round.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock has also gained 5.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPX stock has inclined by 10.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.59% and lost -42.08% year-on date.

The market cap for TPX stock reached $4.79 billion, with 174.10 million shares outstanding and 167.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 4707648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $30.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $36 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TPX stock trade performance evaluation

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, TPX shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.51, while it was recorded at 25.39 for the last single week of trading, and 32.02 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.38.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 6.10%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,673 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,770,474, which is approximately 14.224% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,009,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.09 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $386.16 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly -9.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 21,843,655 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 22,445,185 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 127,268,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,557,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,254,983 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,095,213 shares during the same period.