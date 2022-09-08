Market cap of Target Corporation [TGT] reaches 78.72B – now what?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] traded at a high on 09/07/22, posting a 4.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $170.79. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Target Announces Leadership Updates.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for approximately three more years. Additionally, the company announced Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management, effective immediately.

“In discussions about the company’s longer term plans, it was important to us as a board to assure our stakeholders that Brian intends to stay in his role beyond the traditional retirement age of 65. We enthusiastically support his commitment and his continued leadership, especially considering his track record and the company’s strong financial performance during his tenure,” said Monica Lozano, lead independent director of Target’s Board of Directors. “Since joining Target in 2014, Brian has worked to transform Target into an omnichannel leader by driving a guest-centric, purpose-driven strategy. The board is pleased that Brian has committed to continue leading Target’s strategy and driving its multi-year, long-range plan alongside his talented leadership team.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5186573 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Target Corporation stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for TGT stock reached $78.72 billion, with 461.50 million shares outstanding and 459.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 5186573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corporation [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $191.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $231 to $223. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $200, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on TGT stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 163 to 161.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.03, while it was recorded at 164.83 for the last single week of trading, and 198.34 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Target Corporation [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 19.59%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $62,129 million, or 80.60% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,475,475, which is approximately -1.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,655,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.6 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.69 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -6.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 995 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 36,803,204 shares. Additionally, 1,083 investors decreased positions by around 41,610,606 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 285,358,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,772,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,834,624 shares, while 326 institutional investors sold positions of 7,316,103 shares during the same period.