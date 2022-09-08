Market cap of T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] reaches 184.96B – now what?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $145.50 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.63, while the highest price level was $145.95. The company report on September 7, 2022 that T-Mobile to Offer All-New iPhone 14 Lineup.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the most advanced iPhone lineup ever: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX, new and existing customers can get iPhone 14 Pro On Us (up to $1000 off) with trade-in plus Apple TV+ included. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable and sophisticated design with a 6.1-inch and a new, larger 6.7-inch display size, impressive camera upgrades, groundbreaking new safety capabilities, 5G, and amazing battery life. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max deliver the most advanced pro lineup ever, including Dynamic Island, Always-On display, incredible camera upgrades like the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone, the same groundbreaking new safety capabilities, powerful A16 Bionic chip, 5G, and all-day battery life.

Starting this Friday, September 9, new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers, including businesses, can choose from the following offers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.45 percent and weekly performance of -0.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 4083389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $171.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 108.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.77, while it was recorded at 143.45 for the last single week of trading, and 127.35 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 59.04%.

There are presently around $82,403 million, or 42.80% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,830,459, which is approximately 1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,900,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.1 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.79 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -34.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 581 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 48,613,216 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 56,863,034 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 460,864,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,340,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,720,442 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,944,618 shares during the same period.