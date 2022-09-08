Market cap of Match Group Inc. [MTCH] reaches 16.36B – now what?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.84%. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Match Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Gary Swidler, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 a.m Pacific Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

Over the last 12 months, MTCH stock dropped by -63.91%. The one-year Match Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.22. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.36 billion, with 285.13 million shares outstanding and 278.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, MTCH stock reached a trading volume of 4287815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $86.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $115, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 32.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.54, while it was recorded at 55.70 for the last single week of trading, and 93.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 21.45%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,647 million, or 99.90% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,209,752, which is approximately 16.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,601,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $934.61 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 5.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 29,610,401 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 32,711,170 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 209,713,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,035,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,268,588 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 12,855,558 shares during the same period.