Market cap of Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] reaches 17.85M – now what?

Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ: BPTS] traded at a high on 09/07/22, posting a 18.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.11. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Biophytis Announces Very Promising Top Line Results of its Phase 2-3 COVA Clinical Study in COVID-19-Related Respiratory Failure.

Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the “Company” or “Biophytis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today released top-line results from its phase 2-3 COVA clinical study evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of COVID-19-related respiratory failure.

The objective of the study was to investigate the efficacy and safety of Sarconeos (BIO101), 350 mg BID in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with hypoxemia, at risk of respiratory failure requiring high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation, and death. The proportion and time to onset of these negative events were studied for 28 days in the primary analysis, with follow-up of mortality and safety until 90 days after start of treatment. The 233 treated patients were 63 years old on average, 64% of the patients were male, recruited in centers in Europe, the US and Brazil between Q3 2020 and Q1 2022, infected with the main SARS-Cov-2 variants.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8220797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biophytis S.A. stands at 13.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.89%.

The market cap for BPTS stock reached $17.85 million, with 12.59 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.49K shares, BPTS reached a trading volume of 8220797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biophytis S.A. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.82. With this latest performance, BPTS shares gained by 12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0100, while it was recorded at 0.9865 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2998 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for BPTS is now -155.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -502.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -98.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.44. Additionally, BPTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,769 per employee.Biophytis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Positions in Biophytis S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ:BPTS] by around 1,304 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 50,385 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 110,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 842 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.