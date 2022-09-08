Market cap of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] reaches 38.37M – now what?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.06%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Applied DNA Launches Monkeypox Testing Service.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

– Clinical Laboratory Receives Full Approval from New York State Department of Health for PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic as Laboratory Developed Test -.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, announced today that its wholly-owned clinical laboratory subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC (“ADCL”), has launched monkeypox testing as a clinical reference laboratory testing service available to hospital systems and clinical labs located in New York State and in states that recognize New York’s CLEP/CLIA certification for testing.

Over the last 12 months, APDN stock dropped by -50.33%. The one-year Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.57. The average equity rating for APDN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.37 million, with 8.98 million shares outstanding and 7.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, APDN stock reached a trading volume of 9708627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APDN shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

APDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, APDN shares dropped by -49.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.16 and a Gross Margin at +45.24. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -158.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.93.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.20% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 400,000, which is approximately -13% of the company’s market cap and around 1.97% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 211,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in APDN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WEALTH ALLIANCE, LLC, currently with $0.58 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 333,626 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 117,800 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 787,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,238,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,107 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 23,129 shares during the same period.