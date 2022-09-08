Market Analysts see Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] traded at a high on 09/07/22, posting a 2.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.73. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced the following upcoming investor events:.

– Vicente Reynal, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Vik Kini, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM Eastern time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3555998 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for IR stock reached $19.91 billion, with 404.50 million shares outstanding and 402.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 3555998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $54.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 40.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.93, while it was recorded at 47.98 for the last single week of trading, and 50.47 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $19,354 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,163,087, which is approximately 9.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,683,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.52 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 5.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 22,888,637 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 21,943,812 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 352,329,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,161,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,715,892 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,777,612 shares during the same period.