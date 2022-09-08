Market Analysts see BlackBerry Limited [BB] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] closed the trading session at $5.69 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.50, while the highest price level was $5.70. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Price more important than security for smart devices say European homeworkers, putting home and business cyber-safety at risk.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

68% of European homeworkers don’t prioritise security in top three purchase factors.

75% of all European businesses take no steps to secure home internet connection or provide software protection for home devices, and over a quarter offer no protection at all, creating gaps for attackers .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.14 percent and weekly performance of -5.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, BB reached to a volume of 5843385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.79. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -17.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,260 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 37,936,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.86 million in BB stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $128.97 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 73.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 23,257,710 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 18,951,688 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 179,302,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,511,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,493,996 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,148,943 shares during the same period.