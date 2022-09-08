KeyCorp [KEY] moved down -1.31: Why It’s Important

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] price plunged by -1.31 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Keybank Makes $250,000 Grant in Support of Warren Village Single Parent Self-Sufficiency Program.

Grant enables Warren Village to expand reach at three Denver locations, reinforces KeyBank’s commitment to organizations working to create stronger communities.

A sum of 8970805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.46M shares. KeyCorp shares reached a high of $17.69 and dropped to a low of $17.19 until finishing in the latest session at $17.32.

The one-year KEY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.4. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $22.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $23 to $20.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 220 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.79.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 17.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.32 for the last 200 days.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,650 million, or 86.20% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,202,955, which is approximately -2.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 83,176,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.43 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -1.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 70,761,941 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 52,495,773 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 664,857,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,114,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,002,536 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 6,256,946 shares during the same period.