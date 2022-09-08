JMP Securities lifts Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ: VCSA] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.05 during the day while it closed the day at $3.69. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Vacasa to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, announced that Chief Financial Officer Jamie Cohen will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on Vacasa’s investor website: investors.vacasa.com.

Vacasa Inc. stock has also loss -7.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VCSA stock has declined by -1.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.71% and lost -55.65% year-on date.

The market cap for VCSA stock reached $1.67 billion, with 217.73 million shares outstanding and 109.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, VCSA reached a trading volume of 3579379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCSA shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Vacasa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Vacasa Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vacasa Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for VCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52. With this latest performance, VCSA shares gained by 23.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.02. Vacasa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.98.

Vacasa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $639 million, or 80.70% of VCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCSA stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 62,473,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 23,055,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.08 million in VCSA stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $60.99 million in VCSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vacasa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ:VCSA] by around 17,891,194 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,862,482 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 147,309,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,063,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCSA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,320,784 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,164,386 shares during the same period.