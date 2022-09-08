IMARA Inc. [IMRA] fell -10.67% so far this year. What now?

IMARA Inc. [NASDAQ: IMRA] surged by $0.84 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.04 during the day while it closed the day at $2.01. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Imara Announces Results of Interim Analyses of Tovinontrine (IMR-687) Phase 2b Clinical Trials in Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia.

Interim results in Ardent trial for sickle cell disease showed no significant difference in median annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises in high-dose group versus placebo in an intent-to-treat population.

Interim results in Forte trial for beta-thalassemia demonstrated no meaningful benefit in transfusion burden or improvement in most disease-related biomarkers.

IMARA Inc. stock has also gained 60.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IMRA stock has inclined by 67.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.37% and lost -10.67% year-on date.

The market cap for IMRA stock reached $51.03 million, with 26.29 million shares outstanding and 21.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.33K shares, IMRA reached a trading volume of 102208395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IMARA Inc. [IMRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMRA shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IMARA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for IMARA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $30, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on IMRA stock. On June 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IMRA shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMARA Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

IMRA stock trade performance evaluation

IMARA Inc. [IMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.80. With this latest performance, IMRA shares gained by 71.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.69 for IMARA Inc. [IMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2000, while it was recorded at 1.3200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5700 for the last 200 days.

IMARA Inc. [IMRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.70.

IMARA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.50.

IMARA Inc. [IMRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 59.50% of IMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMRA stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,386,568, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 1,006,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 million in IMRA stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $1.91 million in IMRA stock with ownership of nearly -7.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMARA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in IMARA Inc. [NASDAQ:IMRA] by around 163,884 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,460,100 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,014,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,638,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMRA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,030 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 753,108 shares during the same period.