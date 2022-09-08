Goldman slashes price target on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] – find out why.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.24%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q2 FY23 Results; Q2 Pretax Profit Margin Above Company’s Plan; Increases Full Year FY23 Pretax Profit Margin Outlook.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Q2 FY23 pretax profit margin of 9.2% was above the Company’s plan.

Q2 FY23 diluted earnings per share of $.69 were at the high-end of the Company’s plan.

Over the last 12 months, TJX stock dropped by -5.74%. The one-year The TJX Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.27. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.83 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 4721445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $76.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $67 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.19, while it was recorded at 63.69 for the last single week of trading, and 64.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TJX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 10.91%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,647 million, or 94.30% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 102,541,948, which is approximately 20.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,761,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.91 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.0 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 0.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 768 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 68,353,495 shares. Additionally, 745 investors decreased positions by around 64,547,932 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 940,106,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,073,007,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,812,740 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 6,210,170 shares during the same period.