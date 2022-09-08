Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] Stock trading around $57.01 per share: What’s Next?

Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] price surged by 18.52 percent to reach at $8.91. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Glaukos Announces Positive Topline Outcomes for Both Phase 3 Pivotal Trials of iDose TR, Achieving Primary Efficacy Endpoints and Demonstrating Favorable Tolerability and Safety Profiles.

Phase 3 Pivotal Trials Met Pre-Specified Primary Efficacy Endpoints for Both Doses of iDose TR (Fast- and Slow-Release Models), Supporting Anticipated Upcoming NDA Submission.

93% of Slow-Release iDose TR Subjects Remained Well-Controlled on the Same or Fewer IOP-Lowering Topical Medications at 12 Months After a Single Administration of iDose TR, Including 81% Completely Free of IOP-Lowering Medications.

A sum of 4554996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 455.59K shares. Glaukos Corporation shares reached a high of $60.92 and dropped to a low of $51.49 until finishing in the latest session at $57.01.

The one-year GKOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.09. The average equity rating for GKOS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GKOS shares is $60.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GKOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Glaukos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Glaukos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GKOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glaukos Corporation is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GKOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.22.

GKOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.70. With this latest performance, GKOS shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GKOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.16, while it was recorded at 50.27 for the last single week of trading, and 49.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Glaukos Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.98 and a Gross Margin at +76.52. Glaukos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.65.

Glaukos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

GKOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GKOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glaukos Corporation go to 8.00%.

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,546 million, or 94.70% of GKOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GKOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,523,546, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,357,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.42 million in GKOS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $252.17 million in GKOS stock with ownership of nearly -5.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Glaukos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Glaukos Corporation [NYSE:GKOS] by around 4,585,589 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 3,124,871 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 36,945,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,655,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GKOS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,394,367 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 172,331 shares during the same period.