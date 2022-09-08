GameStop Corp. [GME] Is Currently -8.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] traded at a low on 09/06/22, posting a -8.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.14. The company report on August 25, 2022 that GameStop Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop’s investor relations website: https://investor.gamestop.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-877-407-6169 and the confirmation code is 13732487. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6969796 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GameStop Corp. stands at 7.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.04%.

The market cap for GME stock reached $7.73 billion, with 303.60 million shares outstanding and 256.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.72M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 6969796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GameStop Corp. [GME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $13.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

How has GME stock performed recently?

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.32. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -37.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.54 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.62, while it was recorded at 27.72 for the last single week of trading, and 33.54 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for GameStop Corp. [GME]

There are presently around $2,063 million, or 27.30% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,878,960, which is approximately 0.189% of the company’s market cap and around 15.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,641,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.92 million in GME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $170.98 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly 0.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 6,907,252 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 9,196,520 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 65,947,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,050,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,996 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,244,668 shares during the same period.