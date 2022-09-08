For Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.72%. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO to present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes will speak at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock rose by 5.36%. The one-year Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.54. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.77 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 5323182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $110.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $110 to $111. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 88.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.86, while it was recorded at 88.00 for the last single week of trading, and 93.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 13.50%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104,688 million, or 81.50% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 129,549,992, which is approximately -1.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,413,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.71 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.64 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.402% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,158 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 47,312,609 shares. Additionally, 977 investors decreased positions by around 44,593,618 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 1,105,217,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,197,123,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,791,216 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 11,868,689 shares during the same period.