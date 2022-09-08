For Metacrine Inc. [MTCR], Analyst sees a rise to $2.50. What next?

Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCR] loss -1.23% or -0.01 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 4419344 shares. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Equillium to Acquire Metacrine in All-Stock Transaction.

Expected to add $33 million in cash at closing to Equillium’s balance sheet and extend operating runway into 2024.

Acquisition includes novel drug candidate MET642, an orally delivered Phase 2 ready FXR agonist for ulcerative colitis.

It opened the trading session at $0.4665, the shares rose to $0.5197 and dropped to $0.4551, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTCR points out that the company has recorded -5.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 385.35K shares, MTCR reached to a volume of 4419344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Metacrine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Metacrine Inc. stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MTCR shares from 19 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metacrine Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, MTCR shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4966, while it was recorded at 0.4625 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5978 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.53.

Metacrine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.30 and a Current Ratio set at 22.30.

There are presently around $3 million, or 18.10% of MTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCR stocks are: ARCH VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,940,503, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 924,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in MTCR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.27 million in MTCR stock with ownership of nearly 39.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metacrine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCR] by around 313,826 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 477,654 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,331,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,122,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,712 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 372,175 shares during the same period.